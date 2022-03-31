Rob Kardashian and Tyga respond to Blac Chyna claims alleging ‘no child support’

Rob Kardashian and Tyga have both responded to claims from their mutual ex-partner Blac Chyna that she receives “no support” from the fathers of her children.

“Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars …my reasons… morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support I’m a MAMA”, the 33-year-old model tweeted on Wednesday.

In a second post, she added: “Single no support child support.”

Rapper Tyga, who shares nine-year-old son King Cairo with Chyna, responded to the allegations on The Shade Room’s Twitter page. “I pay 40k a year for my son[s] school & he lives w me mon- sat. Why would I pay child support lol.”

Kardashian, who shares five-year-old Dream with Chyna, also chimed in, writing on the same post: “I pay 37K a year for my daughter’s school. I handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday-Saturday. why would I pay child support lol?”.

In response to Kardashian’s post, 32-year-old Tyga joked: “How u pay 3k less? Let me know the plug 🤣.”

Chyna and Tyga began dating in 2011, welcoming their first child, King Cairo, together in 2012, before separating in 2014.

Shortly after their split, Tyga began dating Kardashian’s younger sister Kylie Jenner.

Chyna and 35-year-old Kardashian began dating in January 2016, announcing their engagement in an Instagram post three months later.

Their rollercoaster relationship was the subject of a spin-off reality show from Keeping Up With The Kardashians, commissioned after they announced Chyna was pregnant in May 2016.

By October 2016, the couple were reportedly living in separate houses and split shortly after the birth of their daughter, Dream, in November 2016.

Since then, the pair’s relationship has turned increasingly acrimonious, with the pair facing a legal battle after Kardashian posted a series of explicit photographs of his former partner in July 2017.

Chyna is currently suing Kardashian over the revenge porn scandal and defamation.

