Rob Brydon has addressed the long-standing speculation that his Gavin and Stacey character, Uncle Bryn, is gay.

The Welsh comic played the beloved, neurotic character in the BBC sitcom between 2007 and 2010. He reprised his role for the 2019 Christmas special.

Gavin & Stacey creators James Corden and Ruth Jones have never explicitly said that Uncle Bryn is gay, but many viewers have speculated that he might be after it was revealed in the series that Bryn went on a mysterious fishing trip with Jason, a gay character. In the show, Bryn refuses to speak about what happened on the trip.

Appearing on the latest episode of the Table Manners podcast, Brydon was asked if Bryn is gay, to which he replied: “There’s a part of me that doesn’t want to say anything because I think it should be in the mind of the audience… but it’s not ambiguous, is it? I’d be surprised if he wasn’t.”

The 56-year-old continued: “I wonder if he’s just never acted on it. They’ve never said to me. It’s just what’s there in the script.”

Ruth Jones and Rob Brydon in ‘Gavin & Stacey’

Brydon also noted how Bryn “gazes at Larry Lamb, who plays Mick”.

The actor’s most recent television project was the one-off Christmas animation Superworm, in which he voiced a crow. He can next be heard in the voice cast of the new Terry Pratchett adaptation, The Amazing Maurice.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Rob Brydon finally addresses Uncle Bryn’s sexuality in Gavin & Stacey