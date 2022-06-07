Rob Beckett calls politicians ‘maggots’ and mocks Dominic Raab during GMB interview

Rob Beckett labelled politicians “maggots” as he mocked Dominic Raab during an interview on Good Morning Britain.

The comedian was expected to promote his new book on Tuesday (7 June), but instead launched a scathing review of the discussion hosts Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley had a few minutes before with the deputy prime minister.

“How do you put up with them politicians every day? They do my head in, absolute maggots,” Beckett said.

He also mocked Mr Raab and other MPs for pointing with “fat little fists”.

