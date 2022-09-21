Roaring ‘RRR’ Fans Revolt On The Internet After ‘Chhello Show’ Becomes India’s Official Entry For Oscars 2023

SS Rajamouli’s RRR was not only one of the biggest films of 2022 but also emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. The craze around the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer transcended boundaries as the historical epic caught even the international moviegoers into its cinematic extravagance. From Marvel writers to Hollywood actors, everyone sang praises of RRR.

Given the hype around the film, ardent fans were hopeful that the movie would become India’s official entry for Oscars 2023 in the category of the best international feature. However, all their dreams came crashing down after the Indian jury decided to send a Gujrati film, Chhello Show as India’s official entry.

Also See: Can ‘RRR’ Still Compete For Oscar? Film’s Team Invites Academy To Vote For SS Rajamouli’s Film In All Categories

Naturally, this caused an uproar on the internet considering the massive number of RRR fans on social media. Many appeared disheartened over the decision while many scathingly expressed their disappointment for the same.

One netizen wrote, ”Many people Indians and Foreigners expecting RRR to win at least 1 Oscar, even Variety predicted it will get nominated in 5 categories. #RRR has the worth too.. After many years we thought we would get Oscar. But instead we selected a movie which no one even heard of.” Check out the tweets of angry RRR fans revolting on the internet over the decision.

Also See: SS Rajamouli Says ‘An Oscar For RRR’ Will Not Change How He Makes Movies

No #RRR at the Oscars for international feature. India, for the second time in recent memory, has chosen another film over the one they probably could have won with. The first was them not choosing THE LUNCHBOX. What a morning.

https://t.co/9CK5SQA7dT via @variety pic.twitter.com/xva766OAVV — Clayton Davis – Stand with 🇺🇦 (@ByClaytonDavis) September 20, 2022

A westerner explaining the greatness of RRR but our FFI cannot comprehend it. Someone give them a twitter account. https://t.co/MeLAzDrBeb — 𓃶iComment!𓃶 (@sandeepbatha) September 20, 2022

Okay “Never” may be wrong.. There are always exceptions.. EXCEPTIONS. Let’s see if this Chello thing, is an Exception that the voters vote for it.. We shaming ourselves every year by sending such kind of movies. Ignoring #RRR which is internationally acclaimed, is big mistake. — Rofl_Me (@Abc40646031) September 21, 2022

What’s an Masala film man,

The substance, intro & payoff the movie #RRR as i have never seen any indian movie like that.

No wonder why hollywood is going crazy about the movie b’coz of their high emotional intelligence unlike some indian fans n FFI who see it as a regular film — Xavier (@Xavier34604456) September 21, 2022

American film journalists are most shocked than Indians frankly as #RRR was not India’s official Oscar entry. The craze amongst Americans for the film is massive and it had such a great for the Oscars. https://t.co/GeJ4EJGQRr — DRacarys (@Dr_Kopite) September 21, 2022

#RRR #RRRMovie

RRR is a cult classic and poetic! Snubbing the efforts of the team hardwork and nominating a cheap copy. FFI has a condition to nominate only if the movie has poor and underprivileged backdrop !!… as they have tradition in putting India undervalued & poor!! — sandeep c (@sandeepvvinfra) September 21, 2022

So basically the guys at Film Federation of India gather once a year, get high, select a film that no ones heard of and one which has the lowest probability of winning and send it to the Oscars#ChhelloShow #RRRMovie #rrr — Chinappa Chilkappa (@Ka_Ka_Chi_Chi) September 21, 2022

Cover artwork by Bhavya Poonia/Mashable India

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Roaring 'RRR' Fans Revolt On The Internet After 'Chhello Show' Becomes India's Official Entry For Oscars 2023