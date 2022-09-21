Roaring ‘RRR’ Fans Revolt On The Internet After ‘Chhello Show’ Becomes India’s Official Entry For Oscars 2023

SS Rajamouli’s RRR was not only one of the biggest films of 2022 but also emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. The craze around the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer transcended boundaries as the historical epic caught even the international moviegoers into its cinematic extravagance. From Marvel writers to Hollywood actors, everyone sang praises of RRR.

Given the hype around the film, ardent fans were hopeful that the movie would become India’s official entry for Oscars 2023 in the category of the best international feature. However, all their dreams came crashing down after the Indian jury decided to send a Gujrati film, Chhello Show as India’s official entry.

Naturally, this caused an uproar on the internet considering the massive number of RRR fans on social media. Many appeared disheartened over the decision while many scathingly expressed their disappointment for the same.

One netizen wrote, ”Many people Indians and Foreigners expecting RRR to win at least 1 Oscar, even Variety predicted it will get nominated in 5 categories. #RRR has the worth too.. After many years we thought we would get Oscar. But instead we selected a movie which no one even heard of.” Check out the tweets of angry RRR fans revolting on the internet over the decision.

