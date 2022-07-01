Road to ruin: Living with the supported housing scandal

Posted on July 1, 2022 0

In a street in Birmingham, at least nearly a quarter of the properties are so-called supported exempt accomodation. They are supposed to offer home and hope to some of society’s most vulnerable people.

The scheme is funded by public money, meaning housing providers don’t have to abide by housing benefit caps. Some are exploiting a loophole to cash in on this opportunity whilst providing failing provision.

Residents on the street that aren’t living in exempt accomodation have reported a wide variety of issues stemming from these properties and their inhabitants.

Source Link Road to ruin: Living with the supported housing scandal