RMT union boss slams Tory MP for talking ‘nonsense’ over rail strikes

A Tory MP who called for the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) to apologise to key workers over rail strikes was “talking nonsense”, the union’s general secretary has said.

Jonathan Gullis and RMT secretary Mick Lynch appeared on BBC’s Politics Live to discuss the strikes taking place on 21, 23, and 25 June.

Around 40,000 members have staged a walkout over pay and conditions.

“[Lynch] should be apologising to… armed forces veterans… who won’t be able to celebrate Armed Forces Day on Saturday,” Gullis said.

