Riverdale star Cole Sprouse says cast is ready to ‘wrap’ up the show

Cole Sprouse has revealed that most of the Riverdale cast is ready for the show to end.

The former Disney star has portrayed Jughead on the hit CW drama – based on the Archie Comics – since the pilot in 2017.

In a recent interview, Sprouse said that while the series is currently in the middle of its sixth season, most of the actors are ready to “wrap it up with a bow”.

“I’m not a creative force behind [Riverdale]. I actually have no creative control,” the actor explained to GQ.

“We show up, receive the scripts often the day of, and we’re asked to shoot.”

He added that at one point he politely declined an offer to direct an episode, knowing that he would need to submit his creative vision to the network’s needs.

Previously, ahead of Riverdale’s 100th episode in December, Sprouse shared with Entertainment Weekly, that the show has provided a “huge opportunity” for him and the cast.

Netflix’s new series ‘Riverdale’ has a Twin Peaks-esque edge to it

At the time, he said: “I think I’m very lucky that people took to the show, and it’s created an absolutely stellar platform for all of the young actors on the show.”

“It’s been a wild ride,” he added. “And I’m hoping that the audience can sit down and go ‘Wow. 100 episodes. That is insane,’ and appreciate the amount of work that has gone into that.”

Though the show’s future has yet to be announced, according to Decider, Sprouse’s co-star Lili Reinhart shared an Instagram live, speculating that season seven would “probably be the last one”.

Riverdale returns from its season six hiatus on 20 March at 8pm EDT on CW. All previous seasons can be streamed on Netflix.

