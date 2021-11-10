River in India mysteriously turns black, killing thousands of fish

Thousands of fish in India have been found dead after a Himalayan river flowing through the north-eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh mysteriously turned black.

The sudden change in colour of Kameng river triggered panic, prompting local authorities to prohibit residents from venturing into the water.

“As soon as we got the information, we immediately issued an advisory prohibiting the fishing, sale and consumption of any fish sourced from the Kameng river,” Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla, deputy commissioner of East Kameng District, told The Independent.

“We have also issued an advisory asking the public to not venture into the river for any purposes, including swimming, bathing or any recreational purposes,” he added.

The colour change was first noticed in late October. While authorities suspect heavy landslides led to the change, locals initially feared it was connected to construction activities by China across the border.

“We did a quick physical examination of river, up to 30km to 40km upstream, and we found that there was a lot of mud-deposition and tree deposition along the banks of the river. And turbidity was also quite high,” said Mr Polumatla. “Obviously, it is the landslide and the avalanche but what caused the avalanche, whether it was an earthquake… that is something we are yet to answer.”

Authorities also undertook an aerial survey last week “to get primary data” but the suspected source of landslide near a glacier located below the snow-capped Gori Chen mountain on the India-Tibet border was not accessible “due to thick cloud cover” and “heavy rain”, Mr Polumatla said.

The authorities are working in coordination with independent researchers to ascertain the cause as well as the impact of the high turbidity on the biodiversity.

A fish found dead on the banks of Kameng river in Seppa, Arunachal Pradesh (Supplied by Hali Tajo, District Fishery Development Officer, Seppa, East Kameng District)

“A preliminary analysis done by our fisheries department on the first day showed that dissolved oxygen levels were quiet low,” said Mr Polumatla. “It was as low as 2mg per litre while it should be around 8mg per litre.” This, he said, has put a strain on the aquatic life and might have led to the death of thousands of fish.

“Because of too much presence of clay and debris coming in the water, and high turbidity many fish died,” he said. But he cautioned that it was only a preliminary understanding.

Professor Punyasloke Bhadury, head of the Centre for Climate and Environmental Studies at IISER Kolkata, who is helping authorities ascertain the extent of damage to the riverine system, said high cloudiness limits the penetration of sunlight in water.

“This in turn impacts the population of microscopic photosynthetic organisms that are responsible for converting dissolved carbon dioxide into complex carbon as well as generate oxygen and thus can be a source of food for many resident fish population,” Professor Bhadury said.

Local authorities have also sent samples of the fish for testing to laboratories to rule out the possibility of any kind of poisoning. “In hilly [areas], there are certain plants which could have poisonous affect on aquatic life. That way the poisonous substances can enter the food chain and affect human life [as well],” said Mr Polumatla.

The officials are also keeping a check on if there are any cases of food poisoning or diarrhoea but have so far not observed any such pattern.

Chintan Seth, another independent researcher working with the district authorities, said that aquatic life was under severe stress.

“The entire aquatic life is definitely under severe stress because we have seen the fishes swimming upstream into the tributaries to get oxygen,” said Mr Seth. “I think, it has entirely disturbed the aquatic life, and to what extent the damage happened, we still need to assess it.”

Mr Seth fears that about 30km of the river is affected due to heavy silting. He added that it “would be difficult put any serious technological intervention to get this place back in order”.

Source Link River in India mysteriously turns black, killing thousands of fish