Rishi Sunak’s wife avoids tax through non-dom status

Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murthy has benefited from non-domicile status, saving on her tax bill, even after Mr Sunak was put in charge of setting taxes for the country.

Ms Murthy is a millionaire whose family business is estimated to be around £3.5 billion. Her non-domicile status could have saved her millions of pounds in tax on foreign earnings over several years.

A spokesperson for Ms Murthy claimed that she had to use non-dom status because of her Indian citizenship.

