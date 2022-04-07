Rishi Sunak’s wife avoids tax through non-dom status

Posted on April 7, 2022 0

Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murthy has benefited from non-domicile status, saving on her tax bill, even after Mr Sunak was put in charge of setting taxes for the country.

Ms Murthy is a millionaire whose family business is estimated to be around £3.5 billion. Her non-domicile status could have saved her millions of pounds in tax on foreign earnings over several years.

A spokesperson for Ms Murthy claimed that she had to use non-dom status because of her Indian citizenship.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Rishi Sunak’s wife avoids tax through non-dom status