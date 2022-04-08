Rishi Sunak’s wife announces U-turn and will now pay UK tax on overseas income

Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty has said she will pay UK taxes on her overseas income following the controversy over her non-dom tax status.

She insisted that the arrangement had been “entirely legal” – but said it “has become clear that many do not feel it is compatible with my husband’s role as chancellor”.

In a statement, Ms Murty said: “I understand and appreciate the British sense of fairness and I do not wish my tax status to be a distraction for my husband or to affect my family.”

More follows…

