Rishi Sunak’s family ‘should not be dragged into things’, says Johnson

Boris Johnson has said that Rishi Sunak‘s family “should not be dragged into things” following criticism of Sunak’s wife’s tax status.

Akshata Murty has “non-domiciled” tax status, meaning that she does not pay UK tax on any foreign income or gains.

Johnson repeated comments he made while on a visit to a nuclear power plant in Hertfordshire on Thursday (7 April), insisting that families should be kept out of politics.

“The chancellor is doing an absolutely outstanding job…I said yesterday I don’t think people’s families should be dragged into things,” Johnson said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.