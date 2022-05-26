Rishi Sunak offers tax incentives to fossil fuel firms despite climate emergency

Rishi Sunak has been accused of risking Britain’s reputation as a climate leader by announcing tax relief that will encourage energy firms to invest in fossil fuel extraction during a climate emergency.

Climate groups and rebuked the chancellor for incentivising oil and gas extraction when climate scientists, the United Nations and the International Energy Agency have made it clear that the world needs to stop new investment in fossil fuels.

“It’s bone-headedly stupid, even by this Government’s low standards, not only to allow but in fact to incentivise the production of new climate-wrecking fossil fuels, rather than keeping them firmly in the ground where they belong,” Green MP Caroline Lucas told The Independent.

“This measure will not only make absolutely no difference to families’ soaring energy bills – any new fossil fuel production acts as a wrecking ball to our net zero climate targets, and makes us an embarrassment on the world stage, particularly while we still maintain the COP26 Presidency.”

Rishi Sunak announces £15bn package for cost of living crisis

The incentive came as part of a package of announcements to tackle the cost-of-living crisis in Britain, which included a temporary 25 per cent windfall tax on the profits of oil and gas firms to help support struggling households.

In order to ensure firms are not deterred from investment by the new levy, Mr Sunak announced that those that invest in oil and gas extraction will get a hefty tax relief on that spending.

“The UK government’s position breaks the pledge it made at the climate talks last year to phase out subsidies for oil and gas projects,” Tessa Khan, director of Uplift, a group that campaigns for a just and fossil fuel free UK, told The Independent.

“It is also completely contradictory when it comes to both heading off the climate crisis and tackling the cost-of-living crisis,” she said. “Fossil fuels are at the heart of both and yet the chancellor is doubling down and encouraging companies to extract more.”

Analysts and oil executives suggested the measure wouldn’t fundamentally change energy firms’ investment strategies as the investment tax break, as well as the tax on their profits, are due to expire in 2025.

“That’s quite a short time for companies looking at investment in the North Sea,” said Sam Alvis, head of economy at Green Alliance.

An energy company executive who spoke to The Independent on the condition of anonymity said the announcement wouldn’t change the course on net zero in a big way because the firm’s investment horizons are mostly five or ten years.

Nevertheless, the executive described the move by the government as “messy” and “confusing.”

“We are trying to sell a message to our shareholders – that investment and dividends will have to be shaped by, focused on ensuring a net zero compatible future,” the executive said.

“This muddies the waters with a mixed message on where investment should be focussed from the government.”

Companies can get tax relief for investment in renewables through the super deduction mechanism. This gives firms tax breaks on investment in physical capital.

However, the mechanism can also be used to invest in fossil fuel infrastructure, according to Mr Alvis.

Ami McCarthy, political campaigner for Greenpeace UK, described the tax break announced on Thursday as “utter stupidity.”

“The Chancellor is either in the pocket of the oil and gas industry or is simply happy to see the world burn,” she said.

Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats, said in order to reach net zero the country needs to go “hell for leather for renewable power.”

“We should be cracking down on new exploration because it’s not needed,” he said.

“If you were serious about getting to net zero, if you were serious about protecting us from climate change, if you were serious about making sure our country was independent of Russia and other people you would go far more into renewables,” he said. “So why aren’t they doing that?”

A Shell spokesperson said that the company had “consistently emphasized” the importance of a stable environment for long term investment.

“The Chancellor’s proposed tax relief on investments in Britain’s energy future is a critical principle in the new levy,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson confirmed that Shell still intends for 75 per cent of its planned £20-25 billion investment in the UK energy system to be for low and zero-carbon products and services, including offshore wind, hydrogen, carbon capture utilisation and storage and electric mobility.

A spokesperson for BP said: “as we have said before, we see many opportunities to invest in the UK, into energy security for today and into the energy transition for tomorrow.”

“Naturally we will now need to look at the impact of both the new levy and the tax relief on our North Sea investment plans,” they added.

The Treasury declined to comment.

