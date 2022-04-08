Rishi Sunak news – live: Chancellor defends wife over non-dom tax status as Labour demands answers

‘Keep families out of it’: Johnson dodges question on Sunak wife tax affairs

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has defended his wife, billionaire Akshata Murty, over her tax-reducing non-domiciled status after Labour demanded answers whether he himself benefitted from it.

Mr Sunak said his wife had done nothing wrong in choosing a financial arrangement that means she is not legally obliged to pay tax in Britain on foreign income. He subsequently blamed Labour for “awful” smears against his family.

It comes after the party demanded the chancellor answer 12 central questions about whether he personally benefited from his wife’s tax arrangement. Ms Murty, daughter of the Indian businessman Narayana Murthy, is estimated to be worth hundreds of millions of pounds.

Meanwhile, The Telegraph reported that unnamed allies of the chancellor claimed Boris Johnson’s office was behind the leaks – an allegation No 10 and No 11 strongly denied.

A No 10 spokeswoman told the PA news agency: “It is categorically untrue that No 10 is behind the briefings. The prime minister and chancellor are united.”

Show latest update 1649397803 Letters: Are there tough decisions ahead for Rishi Sunak and his wife? Rishi Sunak’s wife claims that she has to have non-dom status due to her Indian citizenship. As India apparently does not allow dual nationality, then it follows that she cannot be a UK citizen, with all that implies for her and her children. I suppose she could always renounce her Indian citizenship, but then she might have to pay more UK tax. Some people do have tough decisions to make in these uncertain times. Read our latest editorial here: Stuti Mishra 8 April 2022 07:03 1649396786 Labour tells Rishi Sunak to come clean on wife’s non-dom status Labour is demanding that Rishi Sunak answer 12 key questions about his wife’s non-dom status, including whether he has benefited personally. As the controversy grows, the chancellor has been urged to set out how much tax has been saved and how he has “ensured he is not involved in Treasury discussions” about the rules. “As chancellor it is crucial you both follow the rules and lead by example,” James Murray, a shadow Treasury minister has written. “Any impression that there is one set of rules favouring a few, and another for everyone else, threatens the integrity of tax policy in our country.” Our deputy political editor Rob Merrick has more: Stuti Mishra 8 April 2022 06:46 1649396186 What the papers say about Rishi Sunak and his wife’s tax status? The Chancellor’s wife’s tax status continues to lead the nation’s papers on Friday. The Independent leads on what has been called the “breath-taking hypocrisy” of Mr Sunak on his family’s tax status, while The Guardian says his wife may have avoided £20 million on her bill. (Screengrab) (Screengrab) The Chancellor’s allies are claiming the leaks regarding the tax controversy are coming from Number 10, according to The Daily Telegraph, while The Times says Mr Sunak fears a “hit job”. (Screengrab) Find more here: Stuti Mishra 8 April 2022 06:36 1649395106 What is non-dom status? The wife of Rishi Sunak, the British chancellor, has claimed non-domicile status to save on her tax bill. Zoe Tidman has more details here: Stuti Mishra 8 April 2022 06:18 1649394026 Who is Akshata Murthy? Born to tech-giant Infosys founder Narayana Murty and author Sudha Murty, Akshata Murty has a 0.9 per cent stake in the company worth hundreds of millions of pounds, according to its latest annual report. Together with her chancellor husband Rishi Sunak, Ms Murty owns the London-based Catamaran Ventures UK, The Guardian reports. Mr Sunak transferred his shares to his wife shortly before entering parliament as an MP in 2015. Ms Murty, now 42, is also listed as a shareholder in at least six other companies, including Jamie Oliver’s Pizzeria, Wendy’s restaurants in India and New & Lingwood, a men’s apparel store which measures Etonians for tailcoats and silk dressing gowns. Alice Murphy has more. Stuti Mishra 8 April 2022 06:00 1649393416 Chancellor defends wife over non-dom status as allies blame No 10 for smears Chancellor Rishi Sunak has defended his wife, billionaire Akshata Murty, over her tax-reducing non-domiciled status after Labour demanded answers whether he himself benefitted from her status. Mr Sunak said his wife had done nothing wrong in choosing a financial arrangement that means she is not legally obliged to pay tax in Britain on foreign income. He has blamed Labour for the “awful” smears against his family, but the Telegraph reported that unnamed allies of the Chancellor claimed the Prime Minister’s office were behind the leaks – an allegation No 10 and No 11 strongly denied. Read more: Stuti Mishra 8 April 2022 05:50 1649390913 Good Morning! Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of all the latest in UK politics. Stay tuned! Stuti Mishra 8 April 2022 05:08

