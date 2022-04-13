Rishi Sunak ‘had to be talked out of resigning over party fine’

Rishi Sunak is said to have been “talked out” of resigning as chancellor after he was fined by the Metropolitan Police for breaking Covid lockdown laws.

He reportedly discussed with his aides whether he should step down over the fixed penalty notice (FPN) given for going to Boris Johnson’s birthday party in July 2020, having denied attending any parties.

But Mr Sunak was warned that his resignation may mean that Mr Johnson would have to do the same, as well as damaging his own career, according to a report in The Times.

“He is a very honourable man and feels very badly let down by being dragged into this,” one ally told the newspaper. “It is only natural for him to be considering what this means for him.”

Mr Sunak put out a statement of “unreserved apology” more than seven hours after the Scotland Yard announcement of further fines over government gatherings.

“I know people sacrificed a great deal during Covid, and they will find this situation upsetting. I deeply regret the frustration and anger caused and I am sorry,” he said.

Mr Sunak added: “Like the prime minister, I am focused on delivering for the British people at this challenging time.”

Challenged by Labour MP Karl Turner in the Commons whether he had attended any of the Downing Street Christmas parties in November and December of 2020, Mr Sunak: “No, I did not attend any parties.”

The PM, his wife and Mr Sunak have paid fines imposed by police over a party held on 19 June 2020 to mark Mr Johnson’s 56th birthday.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak do not seem to understand how “deeply offensive” their lockdown breaches are, as she repeated Labour calls for them both to step down.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Ms Reeves said: “Fresh leadership would mean that we will have a government that could concentrate on the issues that we need to focus on as a country.”

Partygate: Clip resurfaces of Rishi Sunak denying he attended lockdown parties

Mr Sunak has been under pressure since The Independent first revealed his wife Akshata Murty’s non-domicile tax status, which allowed her to avoid paying UK tax on her overseas income.

Ms Murty has since announced that she will pay UK tax on her overseas income. And Mr Johnson had asked Lord Geidt – at Mr Sunak’s request – to conduct an inquiry into whether the chancellor’s interests have been properly declared.

Lord Frost, the former Brexit minister, backed both Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak to stay in their jobs on Wednesday. Asked about the chancellor’s tax arrangements on LBC, the influential Tory peer said: “I don’t think he did anything wrong.”

