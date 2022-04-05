Rishi Sunak donates more than £100,000 to the exclusive private school he attended

Rishi Sunak has donated more than £100,000 to the exclusive private school he attended, in the latest evidence of the chancellor’s vast personal wealth.

The gifts to Winchester College – which have placed him in a special “benefactors” club – are revealed in the latest magazine of the £43,335-a-year school in Hampshire.

Mr Sunak’s spokesman said the cash is to “help fund scholarships for children who would not otherwise have the opportunity to go to Winchester”.

But the donations are revealed amid continued criticism of the funding of state schools, which has fallen sharply since the Conservatives came to power in 2010.

It means private schools are now spending almost twice as much per pupil as those in the state sector – despite sums being almost the same when Labour left office.

The respected Institute for Fiscal Studies has warned that the £44bn extra for state schools by 20204 will only take spending back to its level in 2010.

“Whilst this will reverse past cuts, it will mean 15 years with no overall growth in spending. This squeeze on school resources is effectively without precedent in post-war UK history,” it warned recently.

Mr Sunak is a millionaire in his own right, while his wife Akshata Murthy is the daughter of a billionaire who founded the tech consultancy Infosys.

The couple own a property in California and it emerged last week that the chancellor owns four cars – rather than the modest family hatchback he said he drives.

more follows

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Rishi Sunak donates more than £100,000 to the exclusive private school he attended