Rishi Sunak denies he attended Downing Street lockdown parties in resurfaced clip

A clip of chancellor Rishi Sunak denying that he attended any parties in Downing Street during lockdown has resurfaced, in light of the news that he will be fined by police in relation to the gatherings.

In the clip, Sunak is questioned by Labour MP Karl Turner, who asked him to “categorically deny” that he or any of his officials or special advisors were in attendance at Christmas parties in Downing Street in December 2020.

“No Mr Speaker I did not attend any parties,” Sunak said.

