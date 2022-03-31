Rishi Sunak compares ‘upsetting’ attacks on his wife to Will Smith Oscars saga

Rishi Sunak said criticism of his wife over her family company’s failure to end financial ties with Russia had been “upsetting” – as he compared the attacks to the Will SmithOscars slap scandal.

Speaking to the BBC’s Newscast podcast, the chancellor said he had a difficult week and joked: “Someone said, ‘Joe Root, Will Smith, and me – not the best of weekends for any of us’.

“But I feel, on reflection, both Will Smith and me having our wives attacked – at least I didn’t get up and slap anybody, which is good,” he said.

Mr Sunak added: “You know, I think it’s totally fine for people to take shots at me. It’s fair game. I’m the one sitting here and that’s what I signed up for.”

The chancellor has been forced to deny his family is profiting from Vladimir Putin’s regime following reports about his wife’s family investments.

He has come under pressure over his wife Akshata Murthy having a 0.91 per cent stake in Infosys – a company founded by her father, which continues to operate in Russia.

He told the BBC: “Actually, it’s very upsetting and, I think, wrong for people to try and come at my wife. And you know, beyond that actually, with regard to my father in law, for whom I have nothing but enormous pride and admiration for everything that he’s achieved.”

The chancellor added: “No amount of attempted smearing is going to make me change that because he’s wonderful and has achieved a huge amount, as I said, I’m enormously proud of him.”

The chancellor also told Laura Kuenssberg that his approach to the cost of living crisis had been “difficult for people to hear”.

Despite criticism of his Spring Statement from the opposition, charities and some Tory MPs, Mr Sunak said he remained “confident in what we’ve done” to support people struggling with rising food and energy bills.

In an interview due to be released later on Thursday, the chancellor said “not going to deviate” from fiscal restraint in favour of “some short-term popularity gain”.

Mr Sunak said: “I know it’s tough for people. We’re facing a very difficult situation with the price of things going up and I want to do what we can to ameliorate some of that – but I’m also honest with people that we can’t ameliorate all of it, sadly.”

He added: “That’s difficult for people to hear and the toughest part of this job is not being able to do everything that people would like you to do because we’re already borrowing quite a large amount of money, and I don’t think borrowing lots more would be sensible.”

Mr Sunak admitted some of the moves he has made are “certainly unpopular”, adding: “But they’re responsible and will help us in the long-term and I’m not going to deviate from that just for some short-term popularity gain.”

