Rishi Sunak admits holding US green card while UK chancellor

Rishi Sunak has admitted holding a US green card while he was UK chancellor because he had “lived and worked” in America.

Mr Sunak was granted permanent residency in the US – but “immediately returned” the green card when making his first trip to the country as chancellor in October 2021, according to a statement from his spokeswoman.

Labour had urged the chancellor to “come clean” on his use of US residency and family tax affairs after The Independent revealed this week that his wife Akshata Murty had non-dom tax status.

The chancellor’s spokeswoman said on Friday: “Rishi Sunak had a green card when he lived and worked in the US.”

She suggested that Mr Sunak had been paying tax on US income, and had continued to use his green card for US travel, while a member of the cabinet.

“Rishi Sunak followed all guidance and continued to file US tax returns, but specifically as a non-resident, in full compliance with the law,” she said.

“Upon his first trip to the US in a government capacity as chancellor, he discussed the appropriate course of action with the US authorities. At that point it was considered best to return his green card, which he did immediately.

She added: “All laws and rules have been followed and full taxes have been paid where required in the duration he held his green card.”

It comes as Boris Johnson denied his team at No 10 had been briefing against Mr Sunak – insisting that he had not known anything about the non-dom tax status used by chancellor’s wife.

Mr Sunak has blamed Labour for details of his wife’s tax arrangements first emerging in The Independent this week – but some allies say they suspect No 10 of trying to undermine the chancellor.

The prime minister told a Downing Street press conference: “If there are such briefings, they are not coming from us in No 10, and heaven knows where they are coming from.”

Backing his under-pressure chancellor, Mr Johnson said: “I think that Rishi is doing an absolutely outstanding job,” adding: “I don’t think people’s families should be dragged into things.”

Mr Johnson said he did not know Mr Sunak’s wife had non-dom tax status – and suggested the chancellor had done nothing wrong when it came to questions about his US residency.

Grilled about his use of a US green card, the prime minister said: “As I understand it the chancellor has done absolutely everything he was required to do.”

More follows…

