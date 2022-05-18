Rishi Sunak admits government can’t stop inflation, as clamour grows for help for poorest

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said there is nothing the government can do to stop the wave of inflation sweeping over Britain’s families, as he resists clamour from the Tory backbenches for an urgent package of new help for those struggling with rising prices.

Instead, Mr Sunak used a speech to the CBI to promise tax breaks for business in the autumn budget, aimed at stimulating sluggish productivity.

His comments came as former Tory chancellor Kenneth Clarke made a dramatic intervention, calling for welfare increases for the worst-off and dismissing Mr Sunak’s 5p cut in fuel tax and promised 1p reduction in income tax as “a complete waste of time”.

“I would have done it in the spring statement, raised Universal Credit,” he told LBC radio. “The people you’ve got to protect from any fall in living standards if you can are of course the poorest of the poor and the lowest paid.”

As inflation topped 9 per cent for the first time in 40 years, and experts warned that the true rise in living costs was closer to 11 per cent for the poorest families, Mr Sunak admitted the coming months will be “tough” for households.

But he said there was “no measure any government could take, no law we could pass” to stem the global forces driving up prices, like the Covid pandemic, war in Ukraine and supply chain disruption.

His comments came just days after Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said he felt “helpless” to stop inflation, which is forecast to break the 10 per cent barrier by the end of the year.

Influential Tory backbencher Robert Halfon, chair of the Commons education committee, said a windfall tax on energy companies to help the poor pay their bills was now a “no-brainer”.

Mr Halfon said he recognised government concerns that a levy on North Sea firms could deter investment, but added: “Desperate times call for desperate measures and we must do this, and we must do it quickly,”

Treasury committee chair Mel Stride told The Independent it was “definitely” time for the chancellor to implement a windfall levy and “channel savings in government into transfer payments targeted on those most impacted” by soaring prices.

And senior Tory Sir Bernard Jenkin called for a £13.5bn “summer package” of support for the most vulnerable, including the reinstatement of the £20 uplift to Universal Credit scrapped by Mr Sunak in October and the abolition of VAT on domestic fuel.

Without action now, he warned MPs, “we are creating possibly a worse recession than is already expected”.

Jake Berry, leader of the Northern Research Group of Tory MPs, backed the return of the uplift as well as “something radical on VAT”, arguing: “It’s now or never, now is the time for government to act. Urgency is required, people can’t wait to the November budget to pay their bills.”

But Boris Johnson ordered his MPs through the No lobby to vote down Labour demands for an emergency budget to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, as well as Lib Dem proposals to slash VAT from 20 to 17.5 per cent to save the average family £600.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer taunted the prime minister in the Commons, saying he “can’t make his mind up” about a windfall tax, even though it was “inevitable” that he would eventually cave in to pressure.

Starmer said that every day that the government holds back on windfall tax costs consumers £53m in additional energy costs, at a time when BP and Shell alone made £12.37bn of profit in the first three months of 2022.

Though Mr Sunak has said a windfall tax remains “on the table”, Treasury sources indicated that no decision on a package of help is likely until the next review of the energy price cap in August, when regulator Ofgem is expected to announce rises of up to £1,000 for the autumn.

Mr Sunak told the

Speaking to the CBI annual dinner in London,

said that “where we can act, we will” on the cost of living.

But he added: “There is no measure any government could take, no law we could pass, that can make these global forces disappear overnight. The next few months will be tough.”

However, he confirmed that he will splash out money in the budget on tax breaks and allowances designed to reward businesses which invest in capital, innovation and training.

“We need you to invest more, train more, and innovate more,” he told his business audience. “In the autumn budget we will cut your taxes to encourage you to do all those things.”

James Smith, research director at the Resolution Foundation low-pay thinktank raised questions over the balance of priorities in Mr Sunak’s speech.

“The chancellor is right to focus on restarting growth tomorrow and that more private sector investment is crucial to that,” Mr Smith told The Independent. “But he also needs to make sure he provides targeted support to low and middle income families today who are being hit hardest by the inflation surge.”

Shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds said: “The government’s inability to deal with the cost-of-living crisis and tax rises at the worst possible time has seen business investment fall in the first quarter this year.

“They should bring forward an emergency budget now with proper support for businesses, including a cut in business rates for small firms and support for energy intensive industries.”

Liberal Democrat Treasury spokesperson Christine Jardine said: “Rishi Sunak is promising tax cuts for businesses while hiking taxes for families. It shows he’s completely out of touch with those struggling with soaring bills and fuel prices.

“Every day that goes without any extra support, more people are being plunged into debt and poverty. If the chancellor was serious about helping people cope, he’d announce an emergency tax cut now.”

COST OF LIVING: HOW TO GET HELP The cost of living crisis has touched every corner of the UK, pushing families to the brink with rising food and fuel prices.The Independent has asked experts to explain small ways you can stretch your money, including managing debt and obtaining items for free. – If you need to access a food bank, find your local council’s website and then use the local authority’s site to locate your nearest centre. – The Trussell Trust, which runs many foodbanks, has a similar tool. – Citizens Advice provides free help to people in need. The organisation can help you find grants or benefits, or advise on rent, debt and budgeting. – If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email [email protected], or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

