Ripley's Believe It or Not! refutes claims that Kim Kardashian damaged Marilyn Monroe dress

Posted on June 17, 2022 0

Ripley’s Believe It or Not! said it is “confident” Kim Kardashian did not cause any damage to Marilyn Monroe’s dress when she wore it to the Met Gala in early May.

The reality TV star caused a social media stir when she stepped out in the famous crystal gown, worn by Monroe when she sang “Happy Birthday” to President Kennedy in 1962.

Following the loan, Scott Fortner, who has his own private collection of Marilyn Monroe artefacts, posted photos online on 13 June, claiming that the dress had shown “significant” damage after it was worn by the reality TV star.

