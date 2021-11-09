Ring doorbell Black Friday deals 2021: What to expect in the sale this year

Ring doorbells allow you to monitor, keep track and act upon the goings on outside your front door. They’ve increased in popularity over the years, with more and more people turning to smart tech to ensure they keep their house and possessions safe.

Ring offers a wide range of products, from security cameras and full-blown systems, to its most popular products, its range of video doorbells. This range has in itself expanded recently, with Ring now offering seven different types of doorbell to suit your home.

There are wired versions, which are intended to replace existing doorbell systems, or battery and wireless alternatives that run on their own power and connect without the fuss of having to get an engineer or installer out. These can be good solutions for people who don’t already have a doorbell on their property but would like to add a smart video system.

The good news? Ring is now owned by Amazon which launched its early Black Friday sale on 8 November with huge savings across tech to be had. While there’s no discounts on Ring products just yet, we’re expecting more and more products to be discounted throughout November by the online giant in the lead-up to the big event.

In the meantime and throughout the sale, the IndyBest team will be bringing you the best offers are they drop so make sure to bookmark this guide, our Amazon round-up and our Black Friday cheat sheet for more information about specific retailers' offering the best savings.

Read more:

Will there be Ring doorbell deals on Black Friday 2021?

The Black Friday deals have already begun ahead of the big event from retailers including Amazon, Currys and Very but there’s no Ring offers just yet and we’re keeping tabs on when they might drop. It’s also worth paying close attention to the bundle deals that Amazon offer – there has been excellent savings to snap up in previous years; Ring’s video doorbell packaged with an Amazon Echo dot speaker, for example.

When will Ring doorbell Black Friday deals start?

Retailers are already dropping their early Black Friday deals, with the likes of Amazon, Currys, Boots and AO all getting in on the action. We predict that we will see some Ring doorbell discounts within the next week, in the lead up to the big day.

How much will Ring doorbells cost on Black Friday?

We haven’t got specific details on the deals Ring will be offering in its Black Friday sales, but tentatively it looks like the best savings are going to be found in bundle deals. Already we’re seeing savings on these packages – the previous generation Ring video doorbell 3 with Amazon’s ring chime (was £188, now £169, Amazon.co.uk) is only £169 on Amazon compared to its usual £188, a saving of £19. Likewise, there’s an impressive 40 per cent off Amazon’s own Ring doorbell and echo dot bundle (Was £89.99, now £54, Amazon.co.uk. You can currently also save £10 when purchasing the wired version of the Ring video doorbell with plug-in adaptor (was £69, now £59, Amazon.co.uk).

Who has the best Ring doorbell Black Friday deals?

As Ring is an Amazon owned company, we would definitely expect the best savings to be found on its own website – but it’s worth remembering that they are by no means the only organisation who sell the video doorbells. We’re anticipating them to also be featured by John Lewis, Currys and Argos as part of Black Friday savings. In fact, if you buy a wired version of their doorbell, John Lewis is already offering a discount code to purchase a third generation Amazon Echo dot speaker for only £5.

Deals at Currys have also started early – with big savings on much of its tech range. There aren’t any huge savings yet on individual Ring items, but again, bigger ticket bundles including the Ring doorbell with spotlight cam are seeing the best deals of between £20 and £50 off. There’s no way of knowing yet whether these will increase as we get closer to Black Friday, but it’s safe to say that if you’re happier with the second or third incarnation of the Ring video doorbell, rather than the latest version, there will be bigger savings available.

What were the best Ring doorbell Black Friday deals last year?

Last year, the Ring video doorbell 3 (£159, Amazon.co.uk) was reduced by £60 on Amazon, seeing consumers able to pick up the unit for £119 instead of £179. This gives us hope that the latest version of this doorbell will also be reduced this year. The hardwired version of the video doorbell pro (£159, Amazon.co.uk) was also reduced by £80 last year.

