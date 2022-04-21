Rikki Neave: Man guilty of murdering six-year-old boy 28 years after naked body found in the woods

A 41-year-old man has been found guilty of the murder of six-year-old schoolboy Rikki Neave.

The verdict comes nearly 28 years after the child’s naked body was found in woodland a few minutes walk from his home in Redmile Walk, Welland, Peterborough, on 29 November 1994.

Watson, 41, was found guilty by majority verdict at the Old Bailey today and will be sentenced on a date to be fixed.

James Watson, of no fixed address, was put on trial for the 1994 murder on Monday following a decision by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit to reopen the case.

More than 20 years later, DNA from Rikki’s clothes pointed to James Watson, who was 13 years-old at the time.

Rikki Neave, whose naked body was dumped in undergrowth less than 500 yards from his home (PA) (PA Archive)

The former animal rights activist, who has a long list of previous convictions including sexual assault, evaded detection for more than two decades, changing his account of his interactions with Neave as evidence piled up against him.

The conviction brings to a close a cold case mystery in which Rikki’s own mother, Ruth Neave, was acquitted of his murder in 1996, removing suspicion that has haunted her ever since she pleaded guilty to a litany of shocking child cruelty offences against the boy, of which the jury in her murder trial were unaware.

For more than two decades, no one has been convicted over the child’s death, but in 2014 police decided to review the cold case and began reinvestigating in 2015.

James Watson (right) is accused of the murder of Rikki Neave (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Ruth Neave said in 2018 she wanted to do everything in her power to “get justice” for her son.

“It has had an awful effect on the family. They hate me but it was not me who killed Rikki, so they should blame that person – not me,” she told Cambs Times.

“When Rikki died, I died. Something inside me died, it felt like having my arm ripped off.”

Watson will be sentenced as if he were a teenager, meaning he will receive a life sentence but the starting point for the minimum term is 12 years.

More follows….

