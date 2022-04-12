Rihanna says there was ‘no way’ she would wear maternity clothes during pregnancy

Throughout her pregnancy, Rihanna has turned heads with her rebellious baby bump style.

Now, in a new cover story for Vogue’s May 2022 issue, the singer and billionaire beauty mogul is sharing details about her unique pregnancy style, which has changed the course of maternity fashion.

“When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, there’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle. I’m sorry – it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing,” Rihanna said.

Since revealing in January that she is expecting her first child with rapper ASAP Rocky, 33, the Needed Me singer has stepped out in a number of memorable outfits, including a Dior babydoll black negligee during Paris Fashion Week.

Her midriff-baring looks have gained wide praise from fans and the fashion industry alike, but more importantly, Rihanna hopes that her pregnancy style will empower expecting mothers.

“I’m hoping that we were able to redefine what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women,” said Rihanna, who has recently entered her third trimester. “My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?”

While the Fenty Beauty founder has since been spotted shopping for baby clothes at Target, Rihanna revealed to Vogue that she’s very behind on prepping her little one’s closet, but she does have a baby bathrobe gifted to her by her hotel in Paris, which she noted is the “tiniest, cutest robe I have ever seen in my whole life”.

When asked what she would do if her child – whose parents are both considered global fashion icons – isn’t into fashion, Rihanna began to panic.

“Don’t say that! You just broke my heart!” the 34-year-old fashion designer said. “Yo! That is the day that I will have a problem, if my child don’t like fashion? What? You’ve got me so nervous!”

This is not the first time Rihanna has reflected on her game-changing maternity style. While celebrating the launch of Fenty Beauty across Ulta Beauty stores last March, she revealed to Bustle that a goal throughout her pregnancy has always been to embrace the opposite of what society has told her, which includes steering clear from maternity clothes.

“When I saw women dress during their pregnancy [in the past], I’d think that that was the only way,” she explained. “So I challenged myself to push it further and really just have fun with [maternity style]. Because there’s nothing more fun than a challenge for me. Like that’s where I get creative. That’s where I’m forced to come up with new ideas and new ways to make it work.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Rihanna says there was ‘no way’ she would wear maternity clothes during pregnancy