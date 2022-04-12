Rihanna says she questioned if she is a ‘bad mom’ for not wanting to throw gender-reveal party

Rihanna has revealed that she questioned whether she is a “bad mom” because she does not want to throw a gender-reveal party for her and ASAP Rocky’s unborn child.

The billionaire business mogul, who is currently in her third trimester of pregnancy with her and Rocky’s first child, spoke candidly about her parenting preferences during a cover interview with Vogue.

According to Rihanna, one thing that she does not want during her pregnancy is a gender-reveal party. However, she admitted that her choice made her question herself, and seek advice from her doctor, as she noted that she’s frequently been asked whether she will be hosting one of the controversial parties.

“I asked my doctor: Is something wrong with me for not wanting this? Because people keep asking me. Am I a bad mom? When we’re ready to tell the world, we’ll just tell them,” the Diamonds singer said.

The parties, once hugely popular, have become increasingly contentious, with some expectant parents opting not to announce their baby’s gender. In 2020, the woman credited with popularising the trend when she was pregnant with her eldest child in 2008 revealed that she regretted doing so. “Who cares what gender the baby is?” she asked on Facebook in 2019.

As the parties have grown more extravagant, they have also been linked to a number of accidents, including deadly wildfires.

In addition to not wanting a gender-reveal party, the Fenty Beauty mogul also revealed that she has very specific rules when it comes to a baby shower, as she would prefer for the event to be a “party” rather than baby-focused.

“No brunch, no blush tones. And no animal-shaped nothing,” Rihanna said. “I mean it’s lit for a lot of people – I’ve even planned a couple of baby showers like that myself – it’s just not right for me.”

As for what she does want, she told Vogue editor Chioma Nnadi that she wants a co-ed party. “Personally, I want a party. I want everyone to be plastered and crawling out. And it’s got to be co-ed! Don’t put me on no wicker chair somewhere with gifts at my feet where everyone is staring at me,” she said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Rihanna revealed that she’s “so behind on everything,” as she hasn’t yet purchased any baby items ahead of the baby’s arrival.

“I haven’t bought anything yet,” the 34 year old said, reiterating that she has not purchased a “single thing”.

Rihanna does have one baby item already, however, a tiny bathrobe gifted to her by her Paris hotel, which she described as the “tiniest, cutest robe I have ever seen in my whole life”.

While the singer hasn’t yet purchased any other clothing items for the newborn, she did note that it’s important her and Rocky’s child is into fashion.

When faced with a question about the possibility of the baby not having an interest in fashion, Rihanna urged Nnadi not to “say that”.

“That is the day that I will have a problem, if my child don’t like fashion? What?? You’ve got me so nervous!” she added.

