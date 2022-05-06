Rihanna says ‘I do’ in ASAP Rocky music video as fans speculate secret marriage

Fans are speculating whether A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have secretly married, after the rapper released a new music video containing snippets what appeared to be a wedding ceremony.

On Thursday (5 May), Rocky released a music video for his new single “DMB.” In the video, the Harlem-born rapper celebrates his relationship with Rihanna, who is currently pregnant with their first child.

According to a press release, the video shows the couple as “true ride-or-die characters in a devoted relationship despite their circumstances”.

In one clip, Rocky is seen wearing gold grills emblazoned with the question: “Marry Me?”

The camera then cuts to Rihanna, showing off her own grills with the phrase: “I Do.”

Soon after the music video was premiered, fans started speculating about whether or not Rocky and Rihanna actually got married in real life.

“Not Rihanna and A$AP Rocky casually announcing that they’ve been married this whole time,” wrote one fan.

Another person added: “A$AP Rocky and Rihanna went from ‘Fashion Killa’ to ‘D.M.B’ and getting married?! I can’t believe this.”

The Independent has contacted representatives for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky for comment.

The couple announced the news of Rihanna’s pregnancy during an outing in New York City in January, during which Rihanna was photographed in a long pink puffer jacket that displayed her pregnant belly.

