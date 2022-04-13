Rihanna reveals what she's most afraid of after giving birth

Rihanna has revealed what she’s most afraid of after giving birth, in a cover interview with Vogue.

Currently in her third trimester of pregnancy with her and ASAP Rocky’s first child, she was upfront about her pregnancy so far and what lies ahead.

The billionaire business mogul revealed that it’s not so much the act of giving birth which scares her, but the emotional aftermath.

She’s especially apprehensive about experiencing postpartum depression.

The 34-year-old told Vogue: “Will I feel out of control emotionally? Those are the stories I hear from other women that scare me.”

Luckily Rihanna has supported multiple close friends and family on the motherhood journey.

Sonita Alexander, one of Rihanna’s childhood best friends, referred to how the star “made time for me when I was having my baby”.

She recalled: “The baby was sick, so she came back three weeks later and was supportive the whole time. I would say it was the most important moment in our friendship. She’s a great auntie.”

Rihanna is fully on board with trying breastfeeding, so long as her body allows her to.

Since announcing her pregnancy in January, and debuting her bare baby bump while out for a walk in snowy New York, the Barbados-born beauty has revolutionated maternity wear.

Her fearless and fabulous pregnancy wardrobe has become iconic, and she said: “I’m hoping that we were able to redefine what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women.

“My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?”

She hasn’t bought any clothes yet for her newborn, but said she’s hoping the baby is a fashionista.

The singer added: “That is the day that I will have a problem, if my child don’t like fashion? What?? You’ve got me so nervous!”

Rihanna has also been inundated with advice from others on impending motherhood.

Previoulsy she told Elle US : “Probably the best advice is to sleep now because I won’t get much later. I need to work on that before it’s a thing of the past.”

