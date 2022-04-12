Rihanna reveals she sometimes forgets she is pregnant – ‘I’ll walk past my reflection and be like: Oh sh*t!’

Rihanna has opened up about her pregnancy, with the billionaire business mogul revealing that she sometimes forgets she is pregnant until she walks by her reflection.

Rihanna, 34, who is in the third trimester of her pregnancy with her and ASAP Rocky’s first child, opened up about the experience during a new cover interview withVogue.

According to the singer, who revealed in January that the couple was expecting a child, she is still wrapping her head around the pregnancy – and occasionally forgets until she sees her pregnant stomach.

“As much as it’s happening, it’s also not happening,” she told the outlet while patting her stomach. “Sometimes I’ll walk past my reflection and be like: ‘Oh sh*t!’”

However, according to Rihanna, who acknowledged that she says “yes to more now” because she expects the birth to change her, she has remained mostly the same, despite initially expecting a “magical change”.

“I think I even say yes to more now because I know it will be different on the other side of this,” she said. “At first I expected some magical change, but really I remain who I am.” “None of the dials are turned down,” she added.

As for whether she and Rocky were planning on having a baby together, the Fenty fashion mogul said that the couple wasn’t necessarily “planning,” but that they also weren’t “planning against it” and were just having “fun”.

“Planning? I wouldn’t say planning. But certainly not planning against it. I don’t know when I ovulate or any of that type of sh*t. We just had fun,” she explained. “And then it was just there on the test. I didn’t waste any time. I called him inside and showed him.

“Then I was in the doctor’s office the next morning and our journey began.”

Rihanna also spoke candidly about her fears about the pregnancy, with the singer revealing that most of her concerns stem from apprehension over breastfeeding and the possibility of developing postnatal depression.

According to Rihanna, who said she is “praying [her] body allows” her to breastfeed, her biggest fear is postpartum depression, as she is worried about feeling “out of control emotionally”.

“Those are the stories I hear from other women that scare me,” she admitted, while also revealing that she hasn’t suffered from morning sickness like her mother did when she was pregnant. The Diamonds singer said she has also been pleasantly surprised by the ease with which she has been able to handle mood changes, as she noted that she had been “bracing” herself because she wouldn’t have her “usual coping mechanism,” a joint. “But I was pleasantly surprised that I’ve been able to manage,” she said.

Rihanna and Rocky began dating in 2020, with the singer revealing to Vogue that things between them became serious during the Covid lockdown in March 2020, at which point her longtime friend “became my family”.

