Rihanna has given birth to first child with A$AP Rocky, according to report

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have reportedly welcomed their first child together, a son.

The Fenty Beauty founder gave birth on 13 May, according to a TMZ report published on Thursday, which cites “official records”. The outlet states that the couple welcomed their first child in Los Angeles.

As of now, neither Rihanna nor the rapper have confirmed the news of the baby’s arrival, nor have they shared their son’s name.

The couple revealed they were expecting a child together in January during a photoshoot in Harlem, New York City. During the outing, the singer wore a long pink puffer jacket, which was unbuttoned to show off her pregnant stomach.

