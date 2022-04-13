Rihanna dishes on her biggest pregnancy craving, and it’s one specific fruit with salt

Rihanna has revealed her current pregnancy cravings as she undergoes her third trimester, and it’s something unexpected.

The “Diamonds” singer graced the cover of Vogue’s May 2022 issue earlier this week, where she shared details about her rebellious maternity fashion, her relationship with rapper A$AP Rocky, and the fears she has after giving birth.

The 34-year-old billionaire beauty mogul explained that her taste buds have taken a liking to sweet treats, even though Rihanna said she usually hates dessert. However, one specific fruit she’s been eating by the dozen lately are tangerines, sprinkled with salt.

“It has to be with salt and only with salt, because in Barbados we take our fruits to the ocean and soak them,” the Barbados native told Vogue. “Trust me, it really is a thing.”

Rihanna announced that she and her partner A$AP Rocky, 33, were expecting their first child together back in January, when the couple posed for photographs in Harlem where Rihanna exposed her growing baby bump under a bright pink puffer coat.

Rihanna has stepped out in a number of memorable outfits since announcing her pregnancy, which have gained wide praise from fans. Rihanna hopes that her baby bump style will empower expecting mothers. “I’m hoping that we were able to redefine what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women,” the singer said. “My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?”

The Fenty Beauty founder was also upfront about the worries she has after she gives birth, including apprehension over breastfeeding and the possibility of developing postnatal depression. Rihanna said she is “praying [her] body allows” her to breastfeed, and that her biggest fear is postpartum depression, as she is worried about feeling “out of control emotionally”.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky began dating in 2020, after she put him in the “friend zone” for years prior to them dating.

