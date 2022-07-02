Rihanna and ASAP Rocky spotted in Crystal Palace barber shop

Star Fade Barbers in Crystal Palace, south London, boasts a new celebrity client – ASAP Rocky and his partner Rihanna.

Fans were surprised and delighted after superstar couple were spotted in the barber shop after ASAP Rocky’s headline slot at Wireless Festival in Crystal Palace Park on Friday (1 July).

This video shows Rihanna inside the shop filming fans, who had crowded around her, while ASAP Rocky had his hair cut.

The couple welcomed their first child together back in May.

