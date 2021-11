Ridley Scott draws ire of Marvel fans after calling superhero films ‘boring as s***’

Ridley Scott has faced a backlash from Marvel fans after calling superhero films “boring as s***” in a recent interview.

The revered filmmaker, whose back catalogue of films includes Alien, Blade Runner, Gladiator and Thelma & Louise, made the comment when speaking to Deadline earlier this week.

“The best films are driven by the characters,” he said, “and we’ll come to superheroes after this if you want, because I’ll crush it. I’ll f***ing crush it. They’re f***ing boring as s***.

Asked for his main “gripe” about superhero movies, the director responded: “Their scripts are not any f***ing good. I think I’ve done three great scripted superhero movies. One would be Alien with Sigourney Weaver. One would be fucking Gladiator, and one would be [Blade Runner].

“They’re superhero movies. So, why don’t the superhero movies have better stories? Sorry. I got off the rail, but I mean, c’mon. They’re mostly saved by special effects, and that’s becoming boring for everyone who works with special effects, if you’ve got the money.”

The remarks prompted a debate on social media, with the comments prompting criticism by some fans of superhero films.

“It took 26 movies and 4 shows before The MCU truly released a critical dud,” wrote one person. “Meanwhile, Ridley Scott’s filmography is all over the place qualitatively. Might wanna sit this one out, buddy…”

“Yawn,” wrote someone else. “Can we stop with this cold ass take on marvel movies. I guarantee Ridley Scott has not actually watched the MCU.”

Another person wrote that he was “sitting in a glass house throwing stones”.

Others, however, agreed with Scott’s words, or defended his right to express his opinion.

“Ridley Scott opinion is just an opinion who cares what he says. It’s not the end of the world,” wrote one Twitter user.

“I do enjoy MCU movies. No lie. But Scorsese and Ridley Scott have a right to criticise those movies as they’ve been in the business for however many years and they don’t make the same f***ing thing over and over again,” wrote someone else.

Scott’s next film, House of Gucci, is out in cinemas on 26 November.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Ridley Scott draws ire of Marvel fans after calling superhero films ‘boring as s***’