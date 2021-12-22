Ricky Gervais tears into Tories for ‘f***ing rubbing salt in the wound’ in scathing rant

Ricky Gervais has torn into the Tories for photos that seemingly show them breaking Covid rules.

The comedian, 60, criticised the Conservative party’s staff members, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, for appearing to socialise in Downing Street’s garden during the first lockdown in May 2020.

At that time, members of different households were restricted to one-on-one meetings outdoors, with gatherings indoors strictly forbidden.

This photo, which showed Johnson enjoying wine and cheese with his wife and colleagues, was met with widespread fury, prompting a No 10 spokesperson to insist it “shows colleagues meeting in a place of work”.

It came just after it was reported select party members participated in a quiz at the Cabinet Office on 17 December 2022 – a time when people were unable to see their friends and family over the Christmas period.

Speaking on a Twitter livestream, Gervais said: “Do you know what the worst thing is? Apart from the pandemic and the devastation and the deaths and the strain on the health service and people losing their livelihoods.

“The worst thing is the f****ing c***s in charge do what they want,” he said.

He continued: “I see all these people saying all the parties they were having, and people saying, ‘That was the day I couldn’t see my mum in hospital’ or ‘I couldn’t go to my dad’s funeral.’

Ricky Gervais launched into sweary rant about Tory party on Twitter

“Because the posh, privileged people in charge were acting like f***ing Charlie Sheen. I mean really f***ing rubbing salt in the wound. I don’t get political, but they are all s***.”

Gervais said he was doing the livestream for his followers as he’s “noticed all around there’s a lot of annoyance and frustration”, which he called “totally justified”.

“When are we going to stop taking ‘went to Eton’ as a qualification to run the country?” he said, adding: “I mean, f***ing hell.”

Gervais’ Netflix show, After Life, returns on 14 January 2022.

