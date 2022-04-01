Ricky Gervais says he would have joked about Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘boyfriend’ not her hair

Ricky Gervais has said that he wouldn’t have joked about Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance, but rather her “boyfriend”.

During a stand-up gig in London earlier this week, Gervais addressed the controversy from the Oscars in which Will Smith slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife’s bald head.

The comedian said to the crowd: “People were going, ‘What would have happened if Ricky Gervais had been doing it [hosting the Oscars]?’”

He then said: “Well, nothing, as I would not have made a joke about his wife’s hair. I would have made a joke about her boyfriend.”

Gervais is seemingly referencing Pinkett Smith’s “entanglement” with singer August Alsina, which she discussed during her Red Table Talk show, which she hosts with her daughter Willow and mother Adrienne.

During the discussion, Pinkett Smith said her relationship with Alsina occurred while her and Will were separated.

The Men in Black star later said that neither of them believed in “conventional marriage” and both had become involved sexually with others while married.

Gervais had previously made reference to the Oscars incident on Twitter by retweeting a clip from The Office that featured a joke about alopecia, the condition Pinkett Smith suffers from.

The Extras star has also criticised an Oscars goodie bag which was valued at £76,000.

He wrote on Twitter, that had he been hosting the ceremony he would have opened with: “Hello. I hope this show helps cheer up the ordinary people watching at home. If you’re unemployed for example, take some comfort in the fact that even if you had a job, your salary probably wouldn’t be as much as the goody bag all the actors have just been given.”

His remarks were later criticised by the creator of the goodie bag, who labelled the comedian a “hypocrite”.

