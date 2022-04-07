Ricky Gervais mocks claim alopecia is a ‘disability’ as he defends Chris Rock Oscars joke

Ricky Gervais has defended Chris Rock’s Oscars joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, calling the comedian’s “GI Jane” quip “tame”.

The After Life creator was commenting on the controversy that saw Will Smith slap Rock for joking about wife Pinkett Smith’s alopecia and mocked suggestions the auto-immune disorder is a “disability”.

“You don’t hit someone over a joke, however bad it is – and it wasn’t bad. That was like the tamest joke I would’ve ever told,” Gervais said.

“I’m going a bit thin – I’m disabled,” he added, pointing at his head.

