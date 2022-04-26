Ricky Gervais’ intro to Piers Morgan’s new show one of the ‘worst things he’s done this year’, viewers say

Piers Morgan’s new show Uncensored aired on for the first time on TalkTV today (25 April), with a special introduction from comedian Ricky Gervais.

In the surprise cameo ahead of the British broadcaster’s highly publicised Donald Trump interview, Gervais appeared briefly to wish Morgan “good luck” with his new series, which Morgan promises will “cancel cancel culture”.

In the video Gervais said: “The producers of Piers Morgan’s new show contacted me and asked me if I’d like to be a guest. I said, ‘Definitely not.’”

He added: “They said would you mind doing a quick video wishing him luck? I said, ‘Do I have to mean it?’ They said ‘No’. I said ‘Good luck’.”

Piers, 57, revealed that he had received supportive messages from several people ahead of the launch of his new show before airing the video from Gervais. However, viewers were quick to denounce the Gervais video, with one calling it nearly the “worst thing he’s done this year”.

Broadcaster Nicky Clark then commented: “So far, so Piers Morgan Manifesto with an ironic video by Ricky Gervais. Thereby giving his fan base what they want, which is to flip cancel culture. But inoffensive enough not to enrage moderates.”

Morgan’s new interview with one-term American president Donald Trump has been well advertised.

