Richarlison transfer: Tottenham confirm signing of Brazilian forward from Everton

Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of Brazilian forward Richarlison from Everton.

The North London club have now made four senior signings this summer, with the attacker following Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster and Yves Bissouma in moving to Spurs.

More to follow…

