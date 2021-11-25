I’m a Celebrity contestant Richard Madeley has been taken to hospital after falling ill in the camp.

The TV presenter was sent out of Gwyrch castle, where the reality series is being filmed in Wales, to receive medical attention after he felt “unwell” yesterday night (24 November).

An ITV spokesperson said: “Richard was unwell in the early hours and was immediately seen by our on-site medical team.

“He’s since been taken to hospital as a precaution, the health and safety of our campmates is our priority.”

The news follows the events of Wednesday’s episode (24 November) during which Madeley competed in the Castle Kitchen Nightmares challenge.

In it, Madeley attempted to find a series of stars in a grim kitchen setting bursting with bugs and rodents.

The 65-year-old also had to dive down a rubbish chute crammed with rotten food and fish guts.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Richard Madeley taken to hospital after falling ill on I’m a Celebrity