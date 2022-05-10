Richard Madeley says he ‘would put money on’ Meghan Markle running for president

Posted on May 10, 2022

Richard Madeley suggested he “would put money on” Meghan Markle running for US president.

The Good Morning Britain presenter made his comment after watching a clip of the Duchess of Sussex being welcomed to the Democratic Party by Joe Biden’s sister and close adviser, Valerie.

During the discussion, ITV News royal editor Chris Ship said he “always thought” Meghan would embark on a political career at some point, adding that any move “wouldn’t surprise me in the slightest”.

“I would put money on it,” Madeley said, responding to the comments.

