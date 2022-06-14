Rhea Chakraborty To Sara Ali Khan, B-Town Celebs Remember Sushant Singh Rajput On Actor's 2nd Death Anniversary

Hailed as one of the most talented rising star in Bollywood, Sushant Singh Rajput, passed away on June 14, 2020 (at the age of 34). While the untimely demise of the actor rattled the entire nation, several fans and Bollywood celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Rhea Chakraborty, Kartik Aaryan and many others shared adorable posts in memory of Sushant.

Taking to Instagram, Sushant’s girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty shared a couple of unseen photos and wrote, “Miss you every day(sic).”

‘Kedarnath’ director Abhishek kapoor and Sushant’s co-star Sara Ali Khan also penned adorable posts in memory of the talented actor. “From facing the camera for the first time to seeing Jupiter and the Moon through your telescope- so many firsts have happened because of you. Thank you for giving me all those moments and memories. Today on Full Moon night when I look up at the sky I know you’ll be up there amongst your favourite stars and constellations, shining bright. Now and forever,” Sara wrote on social media.

Here are a few more posts shared by Bollywood celebs:

While Kriti Sanon too joined the list of celebs remembering Sushant on his second death anniversary with heart emoticon and Darasal track on Instagram stories today, she recently celebrated five years of ‘Raabta’ that starred Sushant Singh Rajput as well.

Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a throwback photo of her brother with a fan and penned an emotional note in memory of her brother. Check it out here:

Cover Image: Instagram

