Rhamero West: ‘Pack of wolves’ who stabbed teenage nephew of ex Man City player to death are jailed

Three killers who stabbed the teenage nephew of an ex-Manchester City player to death before ‘giggling’ through their trial have been jailed.

Rhamero West, 16, died in hospital after he was found with a number of stab wounds in Trafford at about 6pm on 9 September 2021.

Ryan Cashin, 19, Marquis Richards, 17, and Giovanni Lawrence, 20, were sentenced for the murder of Rhamero in a street in Old Trafford last September.

Rhamero, known to many as Mero, was the nephew of former professional footballer Shaun Wright-Phillips.

The teenager had just started his first day at college, where he was studying catering, on the day he was murdered.

He was described by his family as a “beautiful soul”.

“We are all devastated and are now left with an empty hole in our hearts,” they said in a statement after his death.

“Mero was a beautiful soul and got on with everyone who he met.

“He will be sadly missed, lots of love son, we will love you forever – mum, dad, Remi and not forgetting your nephew Caerus. We will make sure he will never forget you.”

It is believed that prior to his death Rhamero was with friends in a blue BMW that was being chased by another vehicle.

During the high-speed pursuit a pedestrian was hit by a car in Cross Street, though their injuries were not believed to be serious.

The BMW then crashed in Upper Chorlton Road.

Rhamero tried to flee the scene but he was caught by two of the males who attacked him.

