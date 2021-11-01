‘Rewrite our story’: David Attenborough calls on world leaders to act at Cop26

David Attenborough has told world leaders that there is time to “rewrite our story”, in an impassioned speech during the opening ceremony of Cop26.

Sir David, 95, was in attendance at the climate summit on Monday in Glasgow, where he was one of the first people to speak before more than 100 leaders.

“In my lifetime, I’ve witnessed a terrible decline. In yours, you should witness a wonderful recovery,” the naturalist said.

The two-week event involves nearly 200 countries and is aimed at curbing global temperature rise, and adapting to the impacts of the climate crisis that have already taken hold.

The longtime broadcaster noted that those who have contributed the least to the climate crisis are being hit the hardest, and that long with recapturing “billions of tonnes of carbon from the air”, we must see “nature as our ally” in reducing future impacts.

“If working apart we are force powerful enough to destabilize our planet, surely working together we are powerful enough to save it,” he said.

His speech was accompanied by a video which focused on the rising amount of carbon that humans have pumped into the atmosphere, destabilizing earth’s systems.

“The people most affected by climate change are no longer some imagined future generation, but young people alive today,” Sir David said.

“Perhaps that will give us the impetus we need to rewrite our story.”

