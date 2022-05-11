Revolution’s £10 dupe of Charlotte Tilbury’s £75 magic cream is back in stock – but you better be quick

Adored by A-listers and beauty devotees alike, more often than not, products from celebrity make-up artist Charlotte Tilbury’s eponymous brand rise to cult status.

Its magic cream, in particular, has been hailed as a hero skincare buy – but with its £75 price tag, the moisturiser is a luxury purchase for most.

As such, we’re always on the hunt for a good dupe, the latest of which comes in the form of Revolution’s £10 miracle cream. Launched last month, it rapidly became a TikTok-approved sensation, with skincare fanatics lauding it as an affordable alternative to Charlotte Tilbury’s £65-dearer cream.

Of course, it subsequently sold out (in just 12 hours), and while it remains unavailable via Revolution itself, the eagle-eyed have spotted that it’s back on Beauty Bay.

This isn’t the first time Revolution has dropped a dupe for one of Charlotte Tilbury’s most popular products. The beauty brand’s bright light highlighter (£8, Revolutionbeauty.com) also gained traction on the app recently as a budget alternative to Charlotte Tilbury’s sell-out pinkgasm light wand (£29, Charlottetilbury.com).

If you missed out the first time in snapping up Revolution’s dupe magic cream, you best be quick as we predict another sell-out. Here’s everything you need to know.

While Revolution’s miracle cream may cost £65 less than Charlotte Tilbury’s cult-favourite magic cream, the budget buy doesn’t scrimp on any of the hero ingredients.

As well as the all-important niacinamide to even out skin tone and hyaluronic acid to hydrate, the formula also contains the antioxidant vitamin C to give your skin a radiant glow and peptides to boost collagen and firmness.

Just like Charlotte Tilbury’s luxury version, Revolution’s cream also contains glycerin and shea butter to plump and smooth skin.

Promising to transform dull skin in just four weeks, the brand claims it’s suitable for all skin types. If you need further convincing, the #revolutionpromiraclecream hashtag has so far garnered 176.4k views, with users raving about the results.

Having sold out for the second time on Revolution’s site, if you’re after a budget alternative to Charlotte Tilbury’s famed magic cream, you’ll want to be quick picking it up from Beauty Bay.

