REvil ransomware attacks: US announces crackdown on Russia-linked hackers as two charged and $6.1m seized

The Department of Justice on Monday announced a major crackdown on Russia-linked ransomware gangs, including the seizure of $6.1 million from one ransomware actor and the unsealing of charges against two men linked to ransomware attacks this past year.

One of the two, Yaroslav Vasinskyi of Ukraine, was taken into custody in Poland last month, and has had $6.1 million in assets seized by the Justice Department. The other, a Russian national called Yevgeniy Polyanin, remains at large.

Both men are facing charges for their roles in the deployment of ransomware known as REvil, which was used in a 2 July attack against a Florida software company called Kaseya as well as in attacks on numerous companies, including the hack of Colonial Pipeline this past June.

“The Justice Department is sparing no resource to identify and bring to justice anyone, anywhere who targets the United States with a ransomware attack,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said at a Monday press conference announcing the charges.

Mr Garland said Mr Vasinskyi was indicted on 11 August on charges of “conspiring to commit intentional damage to protected computers and to extort in relation to that damage, causing intentional damage to protected computers, and conspiring to commit money laundering,” for his role in the attack on Kaseya.

The attorney general said Mr Polyanin also faces similar charges for the use of REvil ransomware to extort approximately $13 million from victims.

Additionally, the State Department announced a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to the identification or location of anyone involved in the REvil organization, or up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest or conviction of anyone who participates in an REvil attack.

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said the department’s success in going after the perpetrators of the Kaseya hack came about because the company reported the attack quickly and cooperated with law enforcement.

“What you see here today is a united front and our message should be clear: If you target victims here, we will target you and the Department of Justice won’t give up until you are held accountable,” she said.

