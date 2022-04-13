Returnal PS5 deal: Bafta’s game of the year has 43% off on Amazon right now

One of the PS5’s most critically acclaimed exclusive titles is currently on sale at Amazon. Originally released on 30 April 2021, Returnal has had its fair share of praise for its stunning visuals, fast-paced action and immense difficulty.

It was recognised for its accomplishments at this year’s Bafta Games Awards. Housemarque’s PS5 exclusive not only took home the grand prize of “best game” but awards in audio achievement and music too. Actor Jane Perry also won an accolade for her performance as protagonist Selene Vassos.

As a roguelike game, where levels are randomly generated, players take control of Selene as she crashes her spaceship on the planet Atropos. Whenever she dies, time loops back to the point of impact and she must find a way to survive long enough to escape the planet.

If you want to find out how to save money on one of the PS5’s best titles, keep reading for all the details.

‘Returnal’ on PS5: Was £69.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Housemarque)

Amazon is offering Returnal at a 43 per cent discount which is one of the best savings that we have seen so far on the title.

While the game has been out for just under a year, it still has plenty of replay value and has received a number of updates since it launched, offering even more content for players at no extra cost.

The latest update, titled “Ascension” was released in March 2022 and adds online co-op and a new endless mode – brilliantly named “Tower of Sisyphus” – so it’s an excellent time to pick it up if you haven’t had a chance to play this award winning title.

