Return to virtual Parliament ‘running away from democratic duty’ – Rees-Mogg

A return to a virtual Parliament would be “running away” from MPs’ “democratic duty”, Jacob Rees-Mogg has said.

In response to calls from Labour to prepare for the return of a hybrid Parliament as Covid cases continue rise, the Commons leader said: “Being here in a democracy is important.

“The work we do in Parliament is crucial. Holding the Government to account, ensuring that people are able to express their views is fundamental.

We should be here, we should be proud to be here and we shouldn’t be wanting to run off home Jacob Rees-Mogg

“The House authorities have been brilliant in keeping us safe, there are tests available, people have been testing themselves and they have a responsibility to do so to try and keep all of us safe.”

Mr Rees-Mogg, who wore a mask in the chamber while he waited to speak, added: “But the idea that we should run away from our democratic duty is, I think, for the birds.

“We should be here, we should be proud to be here and we shouldn’t be wanting to run off home. I think that is most unsatisfactory.”

We did vote to place sensible limits on crowded indoor events with hundreds of people – by having a crowded indoor event with hundreds of people Thangam Debbonaire

His comments came after shadow Commons leader Thangam Debbonaire said the sight of MPs crowding into voting lobbies on Tuesday while voting on vaccine passports for “crowded indoor events” was “astonishing”.

She said: “It was astonishing this week that we were voting – whatever window opening he did – we did vote to place sensible limits on crowded indoor events with hundreds of people – by having a crowded indoor event with hundreds of people.

“We could have proxy voting, we could have had any of the voting that we had last year.

“This was not necessary – it was reckless when we know that we have more cases of Covid in the parliamentary estate every day.

Shadow Commons leader Thangam Debbonaire (House of Commons/PA) (PA Archive)

“Could the Leader of the House please commit that we prepare for a return to Covid-safe practices in Parliament, if necessary, so that we can do our democratic duty without risking the health of the staff that he has just so warmly paid tribute to?”

Ms Debbonaire’s question came after Mr Rees-Mogg paid tribute to the staff in Parliament ahead of Christmas, and shared an anecdote about opening the windows in the division lobbies ahead of Tuesday night’s vote to provide ventilation.

He has previously been seen not wearing a mask on the Government front benches, but in recent weeks has had one.

Temporary measures put in place early on in the pandemic allowed MPs to speak and vote in Parliament virtually.

The measures expired in July as the summer recess began, with MPs returning to a full, non-socially distanced Parliament in September.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Return to virtual Parliament ‘running away from democratic duty’ – Rees-Mogg