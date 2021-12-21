Return to Hogwarts: Everything we know about the Harry Potter cast reunion

The cast of Harry Potter are reuniting 20 years later for a one-off special titled Return to Hogwarts.

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson will come back together to reminisce on their time working together on the franchise, which ran from 2001 to 2011.

They’ll be joined by several high-profile supporting actors who appeared in the film series, with a trailer teasing the reveal of many details that fans never knew.

Here is everything you need to know about the Harry Potter reunion, Return to Hogwarts.

When is Return to Hogwarts on in the UK and what channel will it be on?

The special will be streamed exclusively on Sky and will be available to watch on NOW from the morning of New Year’s Day (1 January).

When is Return to Hogwarts on in the US and what channel will it be on?

It will be available to stream on the same day in the US on HBO Max.

Which Harry Potter cast members will be at the reunion?

Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter)

Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley)

Emma Watson (Hermione Grainger)

Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange)

Emma Watson reuniting with ‘Harry Potter’ co-star Tom Felton in ‘Return to Hogwarts’

Robbie Coltrane (Rubeus Hagrid)

Ralph Fiennes (Lord Voldemort)

Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy)

Gary Oldman (Sirius Black)

Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy)

James Phelps (Fred Weasley)

Oliver Phelps (George Weasley)

Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley)

Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley)

Vodlemort actor Ralph Fiennes will be a part of the reunion special (Sky / Warner Bros Pictures)

Alfred Enoch (Dean Thomas)

Ian Hart (Professor Quirrel)

Toby Jones (Dobby)

Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom)

Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood)

David Heyman (producer)

Chris Columbus (director, Philosopher’s Stone/Chamber of Secrets)

Alfonso Cuarón (director, Prisoner of Azkaban)

Mike Newell (director, Goblet of Fire)

David Yates (director, Order of the Phoenix, Half-Blood Prince, Deathly Hallows 1 and 2)

Helena Bonham Carter reflects on her time in the ‘Harry Potter’ franchise

Is JK Rowling involved with the Harry Potter reunion?

The author, who created Harry Potter and the wizarding world he lives in, is not believed to be involved with the special. If she does appear, her name has not been featured on any of the episode’s promotional materials, including poster or trailer. This comes shortly after Rowling’s involvement in the third Fantastic Beasts film was downplayed in the forthcoming film’s first trailer.

Rowling has been embroiled in a transphobia row over the past few years. Last summer, she shared a post on Twitter commenting on the use of the term “people who menstruate” in place of “women” in an article. She further stated online that “erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives”, and criticised the view that “sex isn’t real”.

The author has denied accusations of transphobia.

