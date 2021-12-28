Return to Hogwarts: Daniel Radcliffe remembers wanting to ‘be cool’ in front of Gary Oldman

Daniel Radcliffe enjoys a reunion with his idol and former co-star, Gary Oldman, in the Return to Hogwarts special.

The Sky programme celebrates the 20th anniversary of the beloved film franchise, interviewing stars including Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, and the various directors of films such as The Philosopher’s Stone and The Prisoner of Azkaban.

During the reunion, Radcliffe speaks with Oldman, who played Harry Potter’s godfather Sirius Black in the films. Before Oldman appears for his interview, Radcliffe recalls feeling especially nervous about working with the veteran actor.

“I remember the Gary chat, you were like, ‘Listen Emma, you need to be cool, because Gary Oldman is a really big deal, and you need to be cool,’” Watson tells Radcliffe.

“Which was really a projection of my own fears,” Radcliffe responds, laughing.

For his part, Oldman said he felt as though he took on an instinctively “paternal” role with Radcliffe.

During a conversation between the two, Radcliffe recalls watching Oldman act with the other older stars including Tim Spall, David Thewlis and the late Alan Rickman.

“To watch you guys act but also as people, these incredible actors… you’d have fun in between takes, it could be intense and you’d show me that side as well which was really important,” Radcliffe tells him.

The Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special airs on New Year’s Day exclusively on Sky and streaming service NOW.

