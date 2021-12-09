'Return To Hogwarts': Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint Are Back For 'Harry Potter' 20th Anniversary Special; See First Image

Ready to go back to Hogwarts, after all this time? If the answer is an enthusiastic “Always”, HBO Max has great news for you. Potterheads who have been waiting for the long-overdue Harry Potter reunion are finally getting it. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts, an unscripted reunion special is premiering on New Year’s Day (January 1, 2022) to celebrate the magical run of the eight megahit movies based on the wizarding world that began with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. The first film came out in 2001. While you let that sink in, HBO Max has released the first image from the upcoming special.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts is set to feature the cast of the movie including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. The first image from the special has the lead trio who seem to be catching up in the Gryffindor common room. Watson is seated between Radcliffe and Grint, feeling nostalgic, we’re guessing. Check out the photo here:

We’re not crying, you are!

Apart from the three stars, a bunch of cast members are set to make appearances at the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary special. Helena Bonham Carter, Tom Felton, Evanna Lynch, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Gary Oldman, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Boonie Wright, Mark Williams, Matthew Lewis, Alfred Enoch and more will make a return to Hogwarts. Apart from the aforementioned names, there are likely to be fresh cast additions to be announced closer to the release date.

Here’s what we know about Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts so far:

The Warner Bros.-produced special was announced last month. The unscripted program will feature a making-of, interviews and conversations with the cast. It was recorded at Warner Bros. Studio Tour in London. While a lot has been revealed about the movies over the years, the makers promise fresh insights into the iconic movies. The logline reads, “The retrospective special will tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time,”

While it will see a bunch of familiar faces, it has been confirmed that J.K. Rowling, author of the books the film series is based on, will not be joining the show following her comments about trans people.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts is bound to be an emotional, global fan event. It will premiere on HBO Max on January 1, 2021.

In case you missed it, check out the first look teaser here:

