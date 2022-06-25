Retired family planning worker protests again for abortion rights 50 years later

An elderly woman who started working in family planning on the day that Roe v Wade passed has said she never thought she would be back outside the Supreme Court fighting for abortion rights 50 years later.

Carol Folk traveled from her assisted living home in Virginia to protest outside the US Supreme Court on Saturday after the nation’s highest court struck down the constitutional right to abortion access and pushed reproductive rights back to the 1970s.

“I never thought it would be changed,” she said.

