Resident Evil: Netflix releases trailer for live-action series

Netflix has released a trailer for its live-action series of Resident Evil.

The teaser opens in current-day New Racoon City – a location unfamiliar to those who have played the video games – before fast-forwarding to post-apocalyptic London in 2036.

While the first few moments appear picturesque and perfect, the tone quickly changes to reveal a grim zombie-filled future, fueled by the Umbrella Corporation.

Netflix’s Resident Evil series is expected to debut on 14 July.

